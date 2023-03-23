Huskies Top Mavericks at NCAAs in Fargo

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team defeated Minnesota State 4-0 in Fargo in the opening round of the NCAA tournament in Fargo, North Dakota Thursday. The Huskies scored a pair of goals in the 2nd period and added 2 more in the 3rd including an empty netter.

Grant Cruikshank and Veeti Miettinen each scored a goal and added an assist for the Huskies, Jack Peart and Zach Okabe each scored a goal for St. Cloud State. Jaxon Castor had 34 saves to earn his 2nd straight shutout. Minnesota State outshot St. Cloud State 34-20.

SCSU improves to 25-12-3 and will await the winner of the Gophers vs. Canisius game Saturday night in Fargo at 5:30 p.m.