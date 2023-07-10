Albany Assisted Living Facility Gets Major Grant for Renovation

Albany Assisted Living Facility Gets Major Grant for Renovation

Submitted photo

ALBANY (WJON News) -- An assisted living facility in Albany is getting a major financial boost thanks to a donation from Stearns Bank.

Get our free mobile app

The $275,000 grant will be used to continue renovations and updates to the Mother of Mercy Senior Living Facility.

The project includes a new lobby and bathrooms that accommodate people with disabilities, a new family lounge, a new deck, and additional office space.

The fundraising efforts at Mother of Mercy continue.  To donate, check out the Mother of Mercy website for more information.

 

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born

From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.
 

Come Visit Cold Spring With Us in Pictures

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state

Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura.

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]
Filed Under: Mother of Mercy
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports