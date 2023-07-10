Albany Assisted Living Facility Gets Major Grant for Renovation

ALBANY (WJON News) -- An assisted living facility in Albany is getting a major financial boost thanks to a donation from Stearns Bank.

The $275,000 grant will be used to continue renovations and updates to the Mother of Mercy Senior Living Facility.

The project includes a new lobby and bathrooms that accommodate people with disabilities, a new family lounge, a new deck, and additional office space.

The fundraising efforts at Mother of Mercy continue. To donate, check out the Mother of Mercy website for more information.

