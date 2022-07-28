Sewer System Upgrade on Southeast Side of St. Cloud

The city of St. Cloud is working on a sewer system upgrade on the southeast side of St. Cloud. Tracy Hodel is the Public Works Director for the City of St. Cloud. She says the work is being done on 9th Avenue Southeast and Minnesota Boulevard Southeast. Hodel says they are relocating and upgrading one of their lift stations and doing some upsizing of some sewer pipes right in Riverside Park. She says a contractor has been doing this work this week.

Hodel says sewer system upgrades have been going on in the city for about 2 years. She says the construction workers will be pulling out of that area soon due to supply chain issues with control panels. Hodel those panels arriving are taking much longer than they had anticipated. She says the Riverside Park work should be wrapped up in 2 to 3 weeks.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Tracy Hodel it is available below.