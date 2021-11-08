Semi Overturns on Highway 10 Near St. Cloud, Detouring Traffic

SAUK RAPIDS -- An overturned semi is blocking traffic on Highway 10 near the Highway 15 interchange in Sauk Rapids.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi was eastbound at around 10:20 a.m. when it flipped and landed on its side.

The crash resulted in debris being spread across both lanes of traffic, prompting a detour around the crash site.

Traffic is being re-rerouted onto Highway 15.

It's unclear if there are any injuries.

