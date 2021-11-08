Sauk Rapids Plans for Holiday Parade, Family Fun Day

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids has announced plans for this year's holiday festivities.

The 14th annual Holiday Parade of Lights and Family Fun Day is on Saturday, December 18th. Families are invited to the Sauk Rapids VFW on North Benton Drive from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Events include kids bingo, Llama Wonderama, a silent auction, Santa Claus, and a meat raffle.

A living nativity will be from noon until 4:00 p.m. in the Coborn's parking lot.

The grand parade starts at 5:00 p.m. and runs along 2nd Avenue through the downtown.

A Downtown Jingle & Mingle will be all day at downtown businesses.

Event organizer Marla Elness says this year the parade and family fun day events are two weeks later than other years.

Get our free mobile app

Sauk Rapids has also scheduled its annual Toys for Tots drive hosted by the fire department on Saturday, December 4th from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The 31st annual City of Sauk Rapids Lighting Contest will have judging taking place from December 17th through the 19th. Winners will be announced on Christmas Day.

10 Reasons Not to Move to St. Cloud

[gallery gallerytitle="Quarterback Options for the Vikings in the 2022 NFL Draft"