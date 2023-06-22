Self Serve Tap Wall Proposed for Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A self-serve tap house is in the works for downtown St. Cloud.

During Monday night's meeting, the city council set a public hearing for July 10th to consider a liquor license for Tap Wall, LLC for a business called Whit's Craft at 505 West St. Germain Street.

This will be the first tap wall in St. Cloud. The self-service concept has been introduced in other cities.

In their application, the owners say they want to sell wine, beer, seltzers and ciders, along with non-alcoholic drinks.

Pre-packed pizzas and snacks will also be available.

A self-serve tap wall is governed by a system that establishes a pre-set limit and allows the customer to sample a variety of beers.

That space was previously the home of The Whit Gallery, which opened in April 2021 and closed in December 2022.

That building was gutted and completely renovated a few years ago, check out our story when the renovation began.

