Two Dead in Northern Minnesota Plane Crash

DULUTH (WJON News) -- Two people are dead after a small plane crash in a rural area near Duluth.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office was called to a wooded area in an unorganized township off of Pequaywan Road just after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff's office says the state duty officer received a call from Air Force rescue of an aircraft beacon that had been alarmed. A spotter plane in the area discovered the wreckage a short time later and sheriff's deputies found a pilot and one occupant who had died in the crash.

The plane is described as a 1946 two-seat Aeronca Cjamp.

The sheriff's office says they believe the plane had a recent inspection and left Duluth Airport earlier in the morning on a return-to-service flight.

The cause of the crash is unknown and is currently under investigation.

The victim's identities will be released once relatives have been notified.

