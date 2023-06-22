Mental Health Listening Session Thursday in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Tonight, Senator Aric Putnam will hold a public listening session to discuss mental health in our community.

Putnam says the listening session is just ahead of a mental health summit in St. Cloud Friday.

We're seeing all kinds of different ways that the mental health crisis is manifesting, sometimes it’s in anxiety or stress, sometimes it's in retention. Mental health is a workforce concern. People have got to be feeling okay about their lives in order to get back to work and be productive members of their companies. So I think everyone in our community is, at least in some way, getting impacted by this concern. I'm glad we're finally going to start talking about it a little bit more openly.

The listening session is an opportunity for everyone to share their mental health experiences and challenges.

The session is Thursday, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm, at the Great River Regional Library. The event is free and open to the public.

