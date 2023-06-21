Beer & Blooms Event Coming To Cold Spring June 26th

IT'S BEAUTIFUL OUT THERE

It's been a hot few weeks here in central Minnesota. What better way to celebrate our beautiful Minnesota than heading out to see some beautiful perennial gardens in the area, and have some delicious cooling beverages to top it all off?

BEER & BLOOMS COMING TO CENTRAL MINNESOTA

You can participate in the Beer & Blooms event, which will begin next week. The event will be taking place in the Rocori area.

Get our free mobile app

Some of the gardens you'll be visiting will include:

Perennial Gardens

Prairie Planting

Annual Beds and much more.

This may give you some great ideas for your own planting around your home and gardens.

The Annual Hampton Court Flower Show Is In Full Bloom Getty Images loading...

TOUR STOPS

Tour stops will include both public and private sites. The final stop will be Third Street Brew & Tap House, to enjoy some tasty brew and delicious appetizers while we get some tips on Fall Perennial Planting.

Adam Rozanas / Townsquare Media Adam Rozanas / Townsquare Media loading...

GET REGISTERED TODAY

The cost of this event is $25, and you can get registered by clicking HERE. The event will be Monday, June 26th, 2023 from 5- 8 pm.

WOOF: These are the most popular dog breeds in America Stac﻿ker highlights the 100 most popular dog breeds in America based on data released March 15, 2023 from the American Kennel Club

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them.