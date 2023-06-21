Beer & Blooms Event Coming To Cold Spring June 26th
IT'S BEAUTIFUL OUT THERE
It's been a hot few weeks here in central Minnesota. What better way to celebrate our beautiful Minnesota than heading out to see some beautiful perennial gardens in the area, and have some delicious cooling beverages to top it all off?
BEER & BLOOMS COMING TO CENTRAL MINNESOTA
You can participate in the Beer & Blooms event, which will begin next week. The event will be taking place in the Rocori area.
Some of the gardens you'll be visiting will include:
- Perennial Gardens
- Prairie Planting
- Annual Beds and much more.
This may give you some great ideas for your own planting around your home and gardens.
TOUR STOPS
Tour stops will include both public and private sites. The final stop will be Third Street Brew & Tap House, to enjoy some tasty brew and delicious appetizers while we get some tips on Fall Perennial Planting.
GET REGISTERED TODAY
The cost of this event is $25, and you can get registered by clicking HERE. The event will be Monday, June 26th, 2023 from 5- 8 pm.