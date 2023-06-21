Legion Baseball Roundup – June 21st

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

I will bring you game summaries of the following American Legion Teams this summer. ROGER MISCHKE

COLD SPRING POST 455

SARTELL POST 277

ST. CLOUD CHUTES POST 76

ST. CLOUD 76ers POST 76

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 5 COLD SPRING POST 455 4

(Monday June 19th)

The Sauk Rapids Post 254 defeated their district rivals the Cold Spring Post 455 in walk off fashion with a single in the seventh inning. Post 254 collected timely hits, to give tie pitchers enough to support. Their starting pitcher was Ethan Swanson, he threw six innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Logan Bauer threw one inning in relief to close it out, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

Post 254 offense was led by Kade Gibbons, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, including the single in the seventh inning. Ben Rothstein went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Luke Pakkala was credited for a RBI and he had a pair of stolen bases. Keegan Patterson was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Mason Fincher went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Cullen Posch and Ethan Mader both went 1-for-2, both earned a walk and both scored a run.

The Cold Spring Post 455 starting pitcher was Hunter Fuchs, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, (six singles), five runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

Post 455 offense was led by Cole Fuchs, he went 1-for-3 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Thad Lieser went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Evan Acheson was hit by a pitch. Blake Tylutki went 1-for-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Hunter Fuchs went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and Luke VanErp was hit twice by a pitch. Brady Schafer and Logan Bauer each had a stolen base, Kaden Rausch earned a walk and Brady Weber scored a run.

SARTELL POST 277 11 SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 3

(Tuesday 20th)

The Sartell Post 277 defeated the Sauk Rapids Post 254, backed by thirteen hits, including two home runs and five doubles. They played solid defense in support of their pitcher Brayden Simones. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Post 277 offense was led by Kade Lewis, he went 2-for-4 with two home runs for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Kade’s first home run was about 390 feet and the second must have been over 400 feet! Jake Gruebele went 3-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Wes Johnson went 3-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Drew Geiger went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brett Schlangen went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Gavan Schulte went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Frieler went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Andrew Ritter went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Dylan Simones was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Brenden Boesen was hit by a pitch and Jordan Fish scored a run.

Sauk Rapids Post 254 starting pitcher was Keegan Patterson, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs and two walks. Ben Rothstein threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Dan Dustin threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

Post 254 offense was led by Ben Rothstein, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Jeff Solorz was credited for a RBI. Shea Koster went 2-for-3 and Luke Pakkala went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Kade Gibbons and Andrew Bemboom both went 1-for-3, Keegan Patterson earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Ethan Mader earned a pair of walks and he scored a run.

ST. CLOUD CHUTES POST 76 10 PIERZ POST 341 0

(Tuesday June 20th)

The Chutes Post 76 defeated the Pierz Post 341, backed by thirteen hits, aided by six walks. They played very good defense in support of their starting pitcher Jackson Phillip, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one run, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Chutes offense was led by Trevor Fleege, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a trio of runs. Alex Schroeder went 1-for-3 for RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tommy Gohman went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jon Brew earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Jackson Phillip went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ben Brown went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Cooper Kosiba went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Nick Hamak went 1-for-1. Quentin Dukowitz went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ben Ludwig went 1-for-1.

The Pierz Legion’s starting pitcher was Kirby Fischer, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up thirteen hits, ten runs, six walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Their offense was led by Kirby Fischer, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Hunter Jacobson went 1-for-3 with a double. Kaden Kruschek went 2-for-2 with a stolen base and Reese Young went 1-for-3. Joey Stuckmeyer and Brayden Haberman both went 1-for-3..

ST. CLOUD CHUTES POST 76 1 ST. CLOUD 76ers 0 (10 Innings)

(Tuesday June 20th)

The Chutes defeated the 76ers, backed by two hits, awesome defense and very good pitching performances. It only took ten innings, the winning run scored on a fielding error. The Chutes starting pitcher was Tommy Gohman, He threw seven innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Jon Brew threw three innings in relief to earn the win, He gave up three hits, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Chutes were actually out hit 5-2, but their offense was led by Cade Simones, he went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, Alex Schroeder went 1-for-3 and Tommy Gohman had a stolen base and he scored the game only run.

The starting pitcher was Kadyn Mock, threw six innings, he gave up one hit, no walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Joe Hess threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The 76ers offense was led by Kadyn Mock, he went 2-for-4 and Max Kiffmeyer went 2-for-4. Ethan Lindholm went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Joe Hess earned a walk and Henry Bulson had a sacrifice bunt.

ALBANY POST 482 4 COLD SPRING POST 455 1

(Tuesday June 20th) (NOTE I HAVE ONLY NUMBERS FOR THE ALBANY PLAYERS, I AM SORRY)

The Albany Post 482 defeated the Cold Spring Post 455, backed by eight hits, including a pair of triples and a double. Their starting pitcher No. 17 threw a complete game to earned the win.

The offense was led by No. 8, he went 2-for-3 with two triples for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. No. 9 went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and No. 4 had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he had a stolen base. No. 17 went 1-for-3 and he scored a run No. 2 earned a walk. No. 1 went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk, No. 13 went 1-for-2 and No. 3 went 1-for-3.

The starting pitcher for Cold Spring was Evan Acheson, he threw two innings, he recorded two strikeouts. Kaden Rausch threw two innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and one walk. Brady Weber threw one inning, he faced three batters. Brady Schafer threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Grady Notch threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cold Spring Legion’s offense was led by Grady Notch, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Thad Lieser went 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Blake Tylutki went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Logan Bauer went 1-for-4. Hunter Fuchs went 1-for-3 and Jordan Theisen went 1-for-2 and Kaden Rausch was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.