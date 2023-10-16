An Epic Event For Students on October 27th in Central MN

What do you want to do? What do you want to be? The question many of us asked ourselves when we were in high school and maybe even after high school. Gail Cruikshank, Talent Director for the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation, and new EPIC Coordinator Emily Davis joined me on WJON.

EPIC stands for Exploring Potential Interests and Careers. What is career exploration? The career exploration process involves learning more about yourself, researching your options, trying new experiences, and creating a strategic plan to reach your professional goals. Whether you are deciding on a major or determining your career options this exercise or process can apply to anyone.

EPIC Student Day is October 27th. It provides career exploration through interactive activities created by our local employers. 4,700 10th and 11th grade students from 29 area high schools will participate. The event will consist of over 250 employers creating and demonstrating hands on activities to showcase what a career in a particular industry will really look like. Explore Posts will be led by the Boy Scouts of America allowing students to deepen exploration about an industry through onsite education/engagement.

EPIC's website is Epic-mn.com. EPIC Career Kits are available for anyone at Great River Regional Library for checkout. EPIC for Influencers is an opportunity to talk directly to our local employers asking about careers, skill sets desired, education needed, salary expectations, and more.

The next event in the spring is April 16th at the SCSU Field House. How does this work help our economy/growth of our region? It opens student’s eyes as to what careers can look like/what really happens within that building. It also allows for consideration jobs/careers you might not have initially considered, deeper education of a career/job before making assumption not a good fit/dislike it, allows students to make an educated decision about their post high school plans.

For job preparation tips or listing of all 6000 - 7000 jobs available within a 30- mile radius in and around St. Cloud, visit www.greaterstcloudjobspot.com.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gail and Emily it is available below.