How to Become an Employer of Choice in Central MN

The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation recently highlighted high achieving businesses in the St. Cloud area. GSDC Talent Director Gail Cruikshank and Preferred Credit (PCI) VP of HR and Organizational Development Jenny Paulsrud joined me on WJON. Cruikshank highlighted this year's GSDC winners:

For Profit Award– Blattner Company – Blattner recently launched a leader onboarding program to accommodate workforce growth to match the increased demand for renewable energy.

For Profit Award – NETTwork Manufacturing - NETTwork’s EMS Socket System is a revolutionary solution for below the knee prosthetic socks.

Non-Profit Award - GREAT Theatre – GREAT’s Annual Youth Artist Project exposes high school students to the variety of roles and career opportunities in theatre.

Non-Profit Award - Big Brothers Big Sisters - In partnership with the St. Cloud School District 742 and Granite Partners, BBBS started the BIG Partners Initiative, which was created to strengthen educational, college, and career opportunities for students facing barriers. Inaugural winner of the

Employer of Choice: Preferred Credit, Inc.- PCI has an impressive employee retention rate and long-standing tenure, coupled with strong leadership, engaged and diverse workers, and a wide array of benefits that set them apart from competitors.

Cruikshank believes PCI's commitment to innovation was crucial to their success and led to their selection as an employer of choice. Paulsrud explains for PCI to become an employer of choice it started at the top and is felt throughout the organization. She says they make intentional choices, treat people with respect and achieve buy-in to the innovation they'd like to achieve.

Paulsrud explains the vision for PCI started before the pandemic which highlighted some key elements. They include making sure employees can make a fair living, have opportunities to grow and employees have a trust of their employer. She says more than 35% of their current employees have been at PCI for more than 10 years.

If you'd like to listen to my full conversation with Gail Cruikshank and Jenny Paulsrud it is available below.