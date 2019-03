St. Cloud State senior receiver Jameson Parsons is one of 42 national candidates for the 2016 Harlon Hill Trophy. The Harlon Hill Trophy is given to the Division II college football player of the year.

Parsons led the Huskies with 71 catches for 1,142 yards and 7 touchdowns.

The winner of the 2016 award will be announced on Friday, Dec. 16, via a webcast and the winner will be honored at a luncheon on the University of North Alabama campus on Jan. 6, 2017.