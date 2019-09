The St. Cloud State Football team opens the 2019 season tonight at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota at 6pm, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 5:30 with J.W. Cox and Dave Overlund. The Huskies were 7-4 in 2018 while Mary was 1-10 overall last season.

SCSU beat Mary 14-13 last season in a barn burner. Since 2012 the Huskies have gone 4-3 in the season openers.