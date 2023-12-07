SCSU’s Foley Becomes First To Receive This National Honor

St. Cloud State's Kenzie Foley becomes the first in St. Cloud State Volleyball history to be named the Division II national player of the year. Foley is a senior outside hitter from Sergeant Bluffs, Iowa. She has been named both the 2023 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II National Player of the Year and the Division-II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) Ron Lenz National Player of the Year.

Foley was named a First Team All-American by the AVCA and the D2CCA while sophomore setter Emma Berran of SCSU and Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, received AVCA All-American Honorable Mention honors. Foley is the first player in program history to be named a national player of the year, earning the honor from both the AVCA and the D2CCA.

Foley also became the first player in program history to be named a region player of the year earlier this season when she was named the Central Region Player of the Year by both the AVCA and the D2CCA. Foley also was also named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Player of the Year becoming the first player in program history to win that honor.

St. Cloud State volleyball finished the 2023 season 22-9 and this included a NCAA Tournament appearance for fhe 4th straight season.