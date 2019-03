St. Cloud State junior forward Mikey Eyssimont signed a 2-year entry level contract with the Los Angeles Kings organization yesterday. He led the Huskies with 17 goals and 22 assists in 39 games this season.

He paced the Huskies with 135 shots on goal and was also +12 on the plus/minus. He ended his SCSU career with 102 points in 115 career games.