SCSU Women’s Hoops Advances in NSIC Tourney

The St. Cloud State women's basketball team got off to a good start and went on to win 75-62 at home against Wayne State of Nebraska Wednesday night in the opening round of the NSIC tournament.

The Huskies led by 8 after the first quarter but by just 3 points at halftime. SCSU began the 2nd half on a 12-0 run to open their largest lead of the night, 15 points. Wayne State got as close as 5 points in the 2nd half after the Huskies opened their 15-point lead.

Madelin Dammann led the Huskies with 20 points which included 4-8 from 3-point range. Brehna Evans added 18 points, Tori Wortz added 15 points and Nikki Kilboten chipped in 13 points for the Huskies.

SCSU improves to 20-7 and will play Augustana at 8 p.m. Sunday night, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 7:30.