SCSU Rallies Late to Tie Bemidji

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team came from behind to tie with Bemidji State University on the road on Friday.

Neither team scored in the opening period, but BSU took control of the game in the second. The Beavers netted three to take a big lead. In the third, it looked like Bemidji was going to put the game away after scoring their fourth goal of the night.

The Huskies, however, had other plans. They scored four unanswered goals and after a scoreless OT period, the game finished with the teams tied at 4-4.

Kevin Fitzgerald, Jack Ahcan, Clark Kuster, and Sam Hentges each put one in for SCSU. David Hrenak made 25 saves and allowed four goals.

The Huskies are now 0-0-1 on the season and will play game two against the Beavers on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 5:30 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.