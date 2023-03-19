SCSU Men’s Hockey Win’s 2023 Frozen Faceoff Championship

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State Men's Hockey shut out Colorado College 3-0 to earn the 2023 National Collegiate Hockey Conference Frozen Faceoff Championship at the Xcel Energy Center on Saturday evening.

Jami Krannila, Grant Gruikshank and Kyler Kupka each scored to lead the Huskies to their second NCHC tournament title in program history.

With their automatic bid secured, St. Cloud State awaits their seeding in the 2023 NCAA Tournament with the Selection Show scheduled for Sunday, March 19 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU and ESPN+.

The 2023 NCHC Frozen Faceoff Championship is the program's second in six trips to the NCHC Championship Game, following the 2016 title won at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn, and marks the program's third conference tournament championship alongside the 2001 WCHA Final Five title.

St. Cloud State is now 9-4 all-time at the NCHC Frozen Faceoff and 4-2 when the tournament is held at the Xcel Energy Center.

