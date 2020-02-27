SCSU Men’s Basketball Sees Their Season End

The St. Cloud State men's basketball team saw their season end Wednesday night in the opening round of the NSIC tournament with a 75-67 loss at Augustana.

The Huskies led by 2 at halftime and were led in scoring for the game by Anthony Roberts with 24 points and 8 rebounds and Trevon Marshall added 18 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds. St. Cloud Cathedral graduate Michael Schaefer led Augustana with 17 points and 8 rebounds. Schaefer made 5 free throws down the stretch to help secure the win for the Vikings.

SCSU's season ends with a 14-15 overall record.