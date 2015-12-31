SCSU Men’s and Women’s Basketball Win Non-Conference Games

SCSU Athletics

The St. Cloud State men's basketball team blew out Crown College of St. Boni 106-49.  SCSU led 60-25 at halftime.  SCSU was led in scoring by Gage Davis with 21 points, Scottie Stone and Seth Mortag added 19 points. SCSU shot 51 percent from the field and made 13 3-pointers.  SCSU is 5-7 overall.

The St. Cloud State women's basketball team downed Mayville State of North Dakota 70-51 Wednesday night.  SCSU was led in scoring by Chelsea Nooker with 17 points and Karissa LeCaptain with 14 points and 10 rebounds.  The Hukies are 6-4 overall.

