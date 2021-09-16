SCSU Hockey Picked to Win Penrose Cup

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team has been picked to win the Penrose Cup this season. The Penrose Cup is the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Championship which the Huskies have won 3 times but have never been picked to win in a preseason poll.

The Huskies received 20 of 25 first place votes and totaled 195 points. Minnesota-Duluth is picked to finish 2nd with 143 points with North Dakota picked to finish 3rd with 142 points.

St. Cloud State has won Penrose Cups in 2013-14, 2017-18, and 2018-19. St. Cloud State will open the season October 2nd against St. Thomas at 6pm at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Learn more about SCSU Hockey at scsuhuskies.com.