Huskies & Gophers Hockey Need OT In Friday Sports Recap

-- The University of Minnesota needed overtime to take down cross-state rival Wisconsin 2-1. Oliver Moore gave the Gophers a 1-0 lead in the first period. Wisconsin would knot things up early in the 3rd period. Things would stay tied up until the extra frame when Brody Lamb would score just 62 seconds in to give the Maroon & Gold the win. Justen Close was stellar in net for the Gophers stopping 40 shots.

--St. Cloud State needed overtime to topple Colorado College 2-1 Friday. SCSU jumped out to an early lead on a goal by Kyler Kupka just over 3 minutes into the first period. The Huskies would hold the lead until just about halfway into the third period when the Tigers’ Zaccharya Wisdom would tie things up. Verner Miettinen would net the game-winner in OT for SCSU with less than a minute to play. The two teams face off again on Saturday. Dominic Basse made a career-high 44 saves in the win for St. Cloud.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY:

- The Gophers didn’t have many problems with cross-town opponent St. Thomas beating them 3-1. Goalie Lucy Morgan only had to make 17 saves in the win. Minnesota got goals from Abbey Murphy, Josefin Bouveng, and Madison Kaiser in the win and improved to 25-5-1.

-- The College of St. Benedict couldn’t muster much offense again and lost to St. Mary’s University 5-1 on Friday. St. Mary’s jumped all over the Bennies getting a 3-0 lead in the first period. Emma Rooks would again score the only goal for St. Ben’s who drop to seventh place in the MIAC with a 3-8-2 record.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

-- The University of Minnesota fell to Penn State 80-64 Friday. The Nittany Lions used a steady game of solid shooting to get the lead and then just slowly kept adding to it throughout the game to pull away. The Gophers had four players score in double digits led by Sophie Hart’s 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals. Next up is Michigan State on Monday at 5:00 p.m.

JUNIOR HOCKEY:

--The St. Cloud Norsemen beat Minot 6-4 on Friday. Tyler Dysart led the way with 2 goals. They got single goals from Andrew Cumming, Ethan Lindahl, Michael Coleman and Gavin Gunderson. The Norsemen will take on Minot again on Saturday night.

-- The Granite City Lumberjacks plowed over the Minnesota Loons 12-0. Edan Cho was the top goal scorer with 3, and Ashton Erickson and Parker Comstock had 2 goals apiece. Minnesota will take on the Lumberjacks again on Saturday

