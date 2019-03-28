SCSU Hockey Fans Will Have Fargo Seeing Red, Black

ST. CLOUD -- Hockey fans in central Minnesota are getting excited for the NCAA Division I Men's Hockey Tournament.

St. Cloud State University is ranked #1 overall in the tournament for the second year in a row. They'll play in the first round Friday against American International at 6:30 p.m. in Fargo.

If the Huskies win, they'll play either Ohio State or Denver at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.

SCSU Associate Athletics Director Matt Chapman says his office started preparing for a trip to Fargo a few weeks ago.

As soon as we saw North Dakota had their season end in the first round of the NCHC playoffs a couple of weeks ago, we knew it was likely we were going to be in Fargo just based on our seeding and the location of the regional is just made sense for us to play close to home.

Chapman says SCSU got an allotment of 400 ticket packages for the games in Fargo. He says he still had about 75 packages left as of noon Wednesday. They cost $99 which gets you in to all three tournament games. If you are interested in going, call the SCSU ticket office.

The St. Cloud State Alumni Association is hosting a fan event at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Bulldog Tap in Fargo.

SCSU also has a tournament central page on their website.

Here in town, the SCSU official viewing party is at the Ultimate Sports Bar and Grill in Waite Park.

You can hear the Huskies hockey game on our sister station 96.7 The River .