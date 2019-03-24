SCSU Hockey Earns Overall #1 Seed In NCAA Tourney

The St. Cloud State Men's Hockey team (30-5-3) has been awarded the #1 overall seed for the second straight year in the NCAA Men's Tournament.

The Huskies will play in the West Regional, taking on #4 seed American International (22-16-1) this Friday night at 6:30 PM CT at Scheel's Arena in Fargo.

Proving that Minnesota is indeed the 'State of Hockey,' the #2 overall seed in the field are the UM-D Bulldogs, playing as the #1 seed in the Midwest Regional in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Continuing with that theme, the #3 overall seed in this year's tournament are the Mavericks from Minnesota State in Mankato. The Mavs are the #1 seed in the East Regional playing in Providence, Rhode Island.

Massachusetts is the #1 seed in the Northeast Region playing in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The regional survivors will meet at the 2019 Frozen Four, April 11th at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.