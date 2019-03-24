SCSU Hockey Earns Overall #1 Seed In NCAA Tourney

Getty Images

The St. Cloud State Men's Hockey team (30-5-3) has been awarded the #1 overall seed for the second straight year in the NCAA Men's Tournament.

The Huskies will play in the West Regional, taking on #4 seed American International (22-16-1) this Friday night at 6:30 PM CT at Scheel's Arena in Fargo.

Proving that Minnesota is indeed the 'State of Hockey,' the #2 overall seed in the field are the UM-D Bulldogs, playing as the #1 seed in the Midwest Regional in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Continuing with that theme, the #3 overall seed in this year's tournament are the Mavericks from Minnesota State in Mankato. The Mavs are the #1 seed in the East Regional playing in Providence, Rhode Island.

NCAA

Massachusetts is the #1 seed in the Northeast Region playing in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The regional survivors will meet at the 2019 Frozen Four, April 11th at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

GO HUSKIES!

Filed Under: SCSU Hockey
Categories: college sports, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top