SCSU Football Gearing Up for 2016 Season [VIDEO]

The St. Cloud State football team is preparing up for the 2016 season. The Huskies are looking to make it 9 straight winning seasons after finishing 6-5 last season.

The Huskies return some key contributors including 3-year starting quarterback senior Nate Meyer from Cold Spring. He threw for 2,851 yards and 22 touchdowns last season.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

"A lot of guys are working hard catching up to the playbook. We got a lot of young guys in camp this year so really working those guys in," says Meyer.

Senior Jameson Parsons expects to be a top target of Meyer this season after posting 1,272 yards receiving and 9 touchdowns last season.

"I'm still pretty new to this position. I'm still working on my craft, working on my routes and blocking," says Parsons.

Two of the key returners on defense are defensive end Mitch Knutson and defensive back Jerry Duckworth III.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

"We have a tradition of great defensive lines, Coach Grimit has been here for over 20 years and has had great lines so we are just trying to keep the tradition alive," says Knutson.

"We have high expectations as a team this year, we have lots of veterans coming back and a good crew of freshman so yes we have very high expectations," says Duckworth III.

The St. Cloud State football team will open the 2016 season at home against the University of Sioux Falls Thursday September 1. Hear SCSU football this season on AM 1240-WJON.