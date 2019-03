WINONA – The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team took on the Warriors of Winona State last (Friday) night. St. Cloud State fell 62-51 to the Warriors.

The Huskies fall to 12-9 overall and 11-6 in the NSIC. Winona improves to 22-2 overall and 15-2 in the conference.

SCSU will face Upper Iowa University tonight (Saturday) at 4:00 p.m. in Fayette, Iowa. The Peacocks are currently 5-18 overall and 4-13 in the NSIC.