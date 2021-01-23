SCSU Comes Up Short Against NSU

ST. CLOUD -- Northern State University turned out to be a little bit too much for the St. Cloud State University men's basketball team in a close game Friday.

The Huskies scored the first points of the game, but the Wolves quickly took over and lead by as many as seven points. In the final six minutes of the first half, St. Cloud went on a 19-12 run to have a 35-26 advantage at halftime.

In the opening minutes of the second half, Northern State ate into SCSU's lead and cut their deficit to only one point. The Huskies held onto the lead and the teams battled it out with the gap staying within three points for the majority of the half. At the end of regulation, it was NSU who came out on top 79-74 thanks to a last-minute push.

Anthony Roberts led the way for St. Cloud, scoring 29 points and adding seven rebounds and two steals. Josh Tomasi finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Caleb Donaldson and Nick Grantham each added 10 points.

The Huskies fall to 3-4. They will look to rebound against the Wolves in game two on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 1:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.