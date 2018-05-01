SCSU Basketball Signs 6’8 Player From Spain

The St. Cloud State men's basketball team signed 6'8 215 pound Diamond Onwuka to a National Letter of Intent today. Onwuka is a junior transfer from Howard College in Big Spring, Texas. He played for the Hawks in 2017-18 and also played one season of basketball for Western Nebraska Community College in 2016-17. He is from Barcelona, Spain.

SCSU Head Coach Matt Reimer says "I am very excited to welcome Diamond (Onwuka) to the Husky Basketball Family! Diamond is a skilled player that will have the ability to guard multiple positions and his offensive skill set will allow him to play multiple positions as well,".

St. Cloud State men's basketball was 24-9 overall last season and advanced to the 2nd round of the NCAA Division II tournament before falling to Northern State.