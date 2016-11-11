SCSU Basketball Falls to Missouri Southern

The St. Cloud State men's basketball team is still in search of their first win after falling 82-71 at home to Missouri Southern tonight. The Huskies were tied with Missouri Southern at 37 at halftime and were outscored 45-34 in the 2nd half.

St. Cloud State was led in scoring by Gage Davis with 15 points and Scottie Stone added 12. The Huskies committed 21 turnovers. SCSU is 0-4 and will host Pittsburg State at 5:30pm Saturday, pregame on AM 1390 at 5:00.