SCSU Baseball Recap – March 28, 2022

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP

(Friday/Saturday March 26th/27th)

The Huskies traveled to Wayne State, Nebraska to take on their NSIC rival the Wayne State Wildcats. They swept the first two games in a double hitter on Saturday. This gave the Huskies the boost in the NSIC that needed before taking on their big rival the Mavericks of Mankato State University.

SCSU HUSKIES 4 WAYNE STATE WILDCATS 1

(Game #1)

The Huskies put up three runs in the first inning and added a run in the fourth inning and they never looked back. Riley Ahern a 6’4” junior right hander from The Academy of Holy Angels started on the mound. He threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered five hits, gave up one run, issued one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Ethan Navratil a 6’4” freshman from Albany High School. He went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Drew Bulson a 6’0” junior from St. Cloud Tech High School went 1-for-3 with a triple for an RBI. John Nett a 5’10” sophomore from Kimberly High School Wisconsin went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Schiller a 5’10” sophomore from Hutchinson High School went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Max Gamm 5’11” Senior from East Ridge High School went 1-for-3. Tate Wallat a 5’11” sophomore from Todd Beamer High School of Washington earned two walks and he was hit by a pitch. Sam Riola a 6’1” junior from Blaine High School earned a pair of walks.

The starting pitcher and pitcher of record for the Wildcats was Brandy Sintek. He threw six innings, he gave up four runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ryan Peterson threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk. The Wildcats collected four singles: Chase Douglas, and Chris Cornish both went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Calvin Lynam went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Andrew Hanson went 1-for-3, he scored a run and he had a stolen base. Kyler Essink went 1-for-2 and Alex Logelin earned a walk.

SCSU HUSKIES 11 WAYNE STATE WILDCATS 0 (7 Innings)

(Game #2)

The Huskies put up runs early and often, with two in the first, three in the second, three third and three more in the fifth inning. This gave Jack Habeck a 6”1’’ sophomore lefty from Appleton East High School Wisconsin a great deal of support. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up one hit, issued a pair of walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Huskies offense collected thirteen hits including a home run, one triple and a double. They were led by John Nett the Huskies center fielder, he had an awesome game. He went 4-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored three runs. Sam Riola the Huskies second baseman went 2-for-4 with a triple for three RBI’s and he scored a run. Tate Wallat the Huskies third baseman went 3-for-4 for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Schiller the Huskies left fielder went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Cameron Vollmer the Huskies catcher went 2-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Bulson the Huskies DH went 1-for-3, Max Gamm the Huskies shortstop was credited for an RBI and he earned a walk and Sawyer Smith a pinch hitter earned a walk.

The Wildcats starting pitcher Ryan Obrecht threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Jacob Kneifl threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, and three runs and he issued two walks. Josh Yelick threw one inning in relief, he issued a pair of walks and Nate Sailor threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout. The Wildcats offense included Chris Cornish, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Chase Douglas and Garrett Svoboda both earned a walk.

SCSU HUSKIES 10 WAYNE STATE WILDCATS 0 (8 Innings)

(GAME #3)

The Huskies scored early and often, they were aided by a couple of Wildcats errors, but they did collect a dozen hits, including three doubles. They put up four runs in the second, four more in the third and single runs in the fourth and the eighth innings. The Huskies starting pitcher righty Fabian Villegas a 6’5” senior from Shadow Ridge High School of Arizona threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Nick Brauns a 6’1 senior from Sunrise Mountain High School Arizona, threw two innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Eli Emerson a 6’0” sophomore from Rocori High School threw one inning in relief, he retired the three batters he faced.

The Huskies offense was led by their DH Drew Bulson a junior from St. Cloud Tech High School. He went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Husky right fielder Paul Steffensen from Kenai Central Alaska went 2-for-4

with a double for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Husky left fielder Tyler Schiller from Hutchinson High School went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Husky first baseman Ethan Navratil from Albany High went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Husky catcher Cameron Vollmer from Hillcrest High School, California went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Husky centerfielder John Nett from Kimberly High School Wisconsin went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch. Husky second baseman Sam Riola from Blaine High School went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Husky third baseman Tate Wallet from Todd Beamer High School Washington earned a walk and he scored a run. Husky shortstop Max Gamm from East Ridge High School had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Wildcats was Jackson Shebuer, he threw three innings, gave up four hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Josh Renken threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits and one run. Nick Oden threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Wildcats offense included four singles and a double, led by Alex Logelin, he went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base. Chris Cornish, Nick Barnett and Conner Fiene all went 1-for-3. Chase Douglas and Garrett Svoboda both earned a walk.

UPCOMING GAMES:

The Huskies will now take a 13-9 overall record and 5-3 NSIC Conference to Mankato State University this week. Wednesday March 30th for a double hitter with the Mavericks at Bowyer Field 1:30 and 3:30.