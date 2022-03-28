MN House Bill Requests Funding for Great River Children’s Museum

ST. PAUL -- The Great River Children's Museum in St. Cloud is one of a handful of children's museums across the state asking for state funding.

The St. Cloud museum is asking for $7 million in fiscal year 2023 from the state's general fund. They say the money would be used to help design, build, renovate, furnish, and equip the museum. The museum is in the process of renovating and expanding a 25,000 square foot building in downtown St. Cloud.

The bill in the State House is also asking for $10 million for the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota in Mankato, $3 million for the Judy Garland Children's Museum in Grand Rapids, $2 million for the Otter Cove Children's Museum in Fergus Falls, $2 million for the Wondertrek Children's Museum in Brainerd-Baxter, and $1 million for the Duluth Children's Museum.

The bill will be heard in the House Capital Investment Committee Tuesday.