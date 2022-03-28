Minneapolis-Based A Capella Group Home Free To Play At The Ledge

WAITE PARK -- A Minneapolis-based vocal quintet is scheduled to perform at The Ledge Amphitheater this summer.

Home Free is a county a cappella group originally formed by brothers Chris and Adam Rupp out of Mankato back in 2001.

Since then, the group has grown in popularity building a loyal fanbase with their harmony-laden versions of hits by John Mayer, Blake Shelton, the Oak Ridge Boys, and more.

The band was even crowned champions in Season 4 of NBC's "The Sing-Off" back in 2013.

Home Free will perform at The Ledge on May 29th at 8:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m.