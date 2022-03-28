New Online Program Provides At-Home COVID Tests to Minnesotans

ST. PAUL -- Minnesotans can now get more free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests.

A new program announced Monday morning will allow you to order the free test kits for delivery to your home.

Beginning Tuesday you will be able to order two test kits - for a total of four tests - per home through an online ordering system.

The state has secured 500,000 test kits and the program will be available until all the test kits are ordered.

Go to the website mn.gov/covid-19 to order the test kits.