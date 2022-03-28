VA Approves St. Cloud Vet Center Outstation, Targets 2024 Opening

ST. CLOUD -- The Department of Veterans Affairs is planning to create a Vet Center Outstation in St. Cloud within the next two years.

Vet Center Outstations are community-based satellite locations that provide counseling for eligible Veterans and service members, including members of the National Guard and Reserves and their families at no cost.

Get our free mobile app

The VA is currently targeting a Spring 2024 opening as they continue to work to find a place to lease out in the St. Cloud area.

St. Cloud Veterans looking to connect to Vet Center services can schedule telehealth appointments with the Anoka Vet Center by calling 763-503-2220.

There are currently three Vet Centers in Minnesota including Anoka, Duluth and St. Paul.