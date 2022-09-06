Pro Wrestling Returns to MOA in Bloomington This Weekend

It's BACK! Are you a pro-wrestling fan? You will have a chance to check it out in person at the Mall of American this coming weekend.

In 1995, the wrestlers that were featured in the WCW Monday Nitro were Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Sting. And if you follow pro wrestling you know that Sting is still in the game at the ripe old age of 63. That's some dedication. But if you can still do it, why not?

Get our free mobile app

If you would like to check out the F1RST Wrestling presentation at the Mall of America it will happen this Saturday, September 10th in the Huntington Bank rotunda. If you were hoping to reserve a seat for this event, that is not happening. The seating will be on a first come first served basis. But if you have seen anything else at MOA in the rotunda, you know that there is generally viewing from every level of the mall. So there is probably that option too. There are tickets for the seats on the ground level, just not a reserved seat. If you would like to purchase tickets, they are on sale now.

Check in for the day of the event will begin at 4:30pm this Saturday, September 10th at the Southeast Court. The doors will open at 5 and the event begins at 7pm. Keep checking back on the MOA site for more details as they become available.