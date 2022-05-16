School Board’s Search Continues For Next ROCORI Superintendent

COLD SPRING -- The search continues for the next superintendent of the ROCORI School District.

During Monday’s final round of interviews, the board decided not to offer the position to Thief River Falls Superintendent Donita Stepan.

The board citied questions around leadership style, and inexperience handling issues surrounding diversity as the main concerns which led to their decision.

Stepan was the lone finalist from a pool of ten candidates.

In the meantime, the board will look to hire an interim superintendent to fill the void to begin next school year, with the plan to restart the application process in the fall.

Acting superintendent Sam Court will remain in his position through the end of this school year.

Former superintendent Brad Kelvington who announced his resignations back in February. He had been with the ROCORI School District since 2018.