Schmitt: Slow Bite, Slushy Conditions Hamper Ice Angling

ST. CLOUD -- Slushy conditions on certain Minnesota lakes aren't the only thing anglers are facing this winter. Glen Schmitt with Outdoor News says we're getting to the point in the season where the bite starts to slow down. Just like the dog days of summer, Schmitt says there are the dog days of winter too.

So, there are some things you can do to tip the odds more in your favor. For example, Schmitt says if you're planning to fish for walleye, go to a lake known for having a large walleye population. If you're heading out for panfish, go during low-light times of the day. He says he's had better luck fishing for panfish at night.

The temperature swings we've been experiencing this winter also may have fish confused from one day to the next as the pressure changes. He says nighttime conditions provide the most consistency and the fish seem to be more active.

Ice conditions are pretty good for vehicles overall, but the slush can be a real problem if you try to cut a trail off of a plowed road. Again, Schmitt says make sure you know where you're going and be aware that larger lakes up north may have large areas of slush.

The open water season isn't too far off and the Minneapolis Boat Show this weekend is proof that ice fishing won't last forever.

