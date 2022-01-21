Becker Native Making NFL Playoff Debut this Weekend

NASHVILLE -- A Becker native will be on the field this weekend when his team the Tennesse Titans play its first game in this year's National Football League postseason.

Twenty-three-year-old Dillon Radunz is a rookie offensive lineman for the Titans. He was drafted in the second round - 53rd overall - in the 2021 NFL draft.

At 12-5, Tennessee is the #1 seed in the AFC, so they had a bye last weekend. They are hosting Cincinnati ((10-7) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

In college Radunz started 32 games for North Dakota State University.

Get our free mobile app

In high school, he was a two-year starting left tackle for the back-to-back Minnesota Class 4A state champion Becker Bulldogs in 2014 and 2015. His high school team went 25-1 over the two seasons.