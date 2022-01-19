Emergency Medical Teams Arrive to Support Minnesota Hospitals

UNDATED -- More than 100 nurses will start arriving at health care facilities around the state.

Last week Governor Tim Walz directed $40 million in American Rescue Plan money to hire emergency staff to provide care at certain hospitals. The nurses will work up to 60 hours per week for 60 days.

The first round of nursing teams are arriving at 23 hospitals this week. Those hospitals include Carris Health in Willmar, CentraCare in Monticello, M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center in Princeton, Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, and CentraCare in Melrose.

Another wave of an additional 100 nurses will arrive in Minnesota in the days ahead.

As of Monday, Minnesota hospitals are treating more than 1,600 people for COVID-19. There are almost 250 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota ICUs.