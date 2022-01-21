Sauk Rapids Considers Prohibiting Overnight Parking in City Lots

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids wants to make it illegal to park in a city-owned parking lot overnight.

During their meeting on Monday night, the city council will be asked to approve an ordinance prohibiting parking from 2:00 a.m. until 6:00 a.m. on city-owned parking lots.

Documents say the ordinance is necessary in order to maintain the parking lots.

Should someone need an exemption, the police chief would have the authority to grant that exemption.

The request is in the consent agenda on the city council agenda.