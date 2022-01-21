Police Raid South St. Cloud Apartments in Drug Bust
ST. CLOUD -- Authorities made a drug bust early Friday morning in south St. Cloud.
Officers with the St. Cloud Police Department's Community Response Team, Violent Offender Task Force, and Swat team served search warrants on two apartments in the 1000 block of 5th Avenue South.
Police raided the apartments just after 6:00 a.m. and made a number of arrests.
The investigation stemmed from ongoing sales and distribution of narcotics including fentanyl.
Officers arrested 21-year-old Travis Galtney of St. Paul on suspicion of drug sales.
Twenty-five-year-old Arthur Foote of St. Cloud was arrested for a Scott County warrant for felony theft.
Police say they recovered a 9mm handgun and cash as well.
