Schmitt: Could Be a Great Ice Fishing Weekend

This weekend is the last weekend for walleye, northern pike and bass ice fishing in Minnesota for the season. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. Those seasons close at midnight Sunday. Schmitt says fishing walleye is still accepted on the border lakes up north through April 14. He says both North and South Dakota have a continuous walleye season. Schmitt expects to give one more crack at walleye fishing locally this weekend with the weather looking good. He says the best times to get out would be early and late in the day and suggests downsizing your presentations. Schmitt suggests to avoid the crowds and look depths in the teens.

Get our free mobile app

Schmitt says there will be some great pan fishing opportunities going forward in March. He says there is a lot more time for ice fishing despite February coming to an end soon. Schmitt says crappie fishing after dark has given him the most success this season. He says the improved weather should allow for more movement around the ice which should help anglers find new fish.

The heavy snow totals received this week in northern Minnesota has made ice fishing on these lakes difficult. Schmitt says getting around on northern Minnesota lakes is the challenge. He says the conditions in Central Minnesota are much better right now.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen you can find it below.