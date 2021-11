The Sauk Rapids-Rice volleyball team lost 3 games to none to 2nd seeded Kasson-Mantorville Wednesday night in the Class 3-A State tournament quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Sauk Rapids-Rice will play Chisago Lakes in the consolation semifinals at 7pm Friday night. 3rd seeded New Prague defeated Chisago Lakes 3 games to 1 Wednesday night.