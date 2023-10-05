Sauk Rapids Man Sentenced for Statutory Rape

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man who pleaded guilty to having sex with a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced.

A Benton County judge has given 20-year-old Daniel Nguyen a stayed prison sentence of 12 years after pleading guilty to felony 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was also sentenced to 180 days in the county jail that he must serve.

According to the charges, Nguyen was having a sexual relationship with the girl despite knowing she was only 13 years old.

The girl was found at Nguyen's residence after she ran away from home. According to court records, the family discovered the relationship from evidence on the girl's phone.

The victim admitted to the sexual contact during a forensic interview at the Child Advocacy Center. Nguyen also admitted to the sexual intercourse when he was interviewed by police.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Movies That Were Abandoned During Production and Never Finished These movies were started but never completed or released for a variety of reasons.

The 10 Weirdest TV Shows Based on Beloved Movies A RoboCop animated kids' show? A TV sequel to The Crow? These oddball TV spinoffs based on famous movies prove anything is franchise-able.