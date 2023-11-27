Criminal Trial Begins for Former Benton County Attorney

MILACA (WJON News) -- The sexual misconduct trial of former Benton County Attorney Philip Miller is scheduled to begin this week.

Miller is accused of sexual misconduct with a teenage girl in the spring of 2020. He is charged with two counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 16.

The 62-year-old is charged with groping a 15-year-old girl both over her clothing and underneath her clothing.

Court records allege the girl was in her bed when Miller came into her room and sexually assaulted her on those occasions.

Court records show Miller was interviewed by investigators and denied ever groping the girl or touching her anywhere else that would be of a sexual nature.

The case has been moved to Mille Lacs County where a judge has set aside two weeks for the trial.

