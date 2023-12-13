Sauk Rapids Man Charged With Malicious Punishment of a Child

Benton County Jail

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man faces criminal charges after allegedly beating three boys and shooting them with a pepper ball gun as punishment.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Benton County District Court, 35-year-old Christopher Smith is charged with three counts of malicious punishment of a child and three counts of domestic assault.

Court records show authorities got a tip about child abuse at a home in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South.

The children, ages 16, 13, and 8 years old said Smith would put them in standing timeouts for hours at a time. The three also corroborated details that Smith had shot all three in the back with a pepper ball gun. The oldest child said he was also hit with a bat and an ironing board, while the middle child indicated he had been hit with a belt.

All three victims told authorities that Smith drinks alcohol heavily.

Smith was arrested on Monday and booked into the Benton County Jail.

 

