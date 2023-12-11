Former Benton County Attorney Acquitted of Groping Girl

MILACA (WJON News) -- A former central Minnesota prosecutor who was accused of groping a teenage girl has been found not guilty.

After a two-week trial in Mille Lacs County, former Benton County Attorney Philip Miller was acquitted on two counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The charges were filed in Benton County but the case was moved to Mille Lacs County and prosecuted by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office to avoid a conflict of interest.

Miller's defense attorney Christa Groshek tells WJON News that the acquittal was announced Friday evening after the jury deliberated for approximately 90 minutes.

