Man Undergoing Competency Exam in Benton County Police Shooting

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Benton County man accused of shooting at police officers during a drug raid last October is undergoing a mental competency examination.

A Benton County judge ordered the exam for 64-year-old Karl Holmberg in January.

Prosecutors have also added a seventh count of 1st-degree attempted murder of a peace officer and a seventh count of 1st-degree assault against a peace officer. A 2nd-degree drug charge and a charge of unlawful gun possession were also added in an amended criminal complaint.

Several police officers were serving a narcotics search warrant at the home on the morning of October 10th.

Holmberg is accused of shooting blindly through the door with a .223 caliber rifle. Police returned fire as they retreated out of the house.

Six officers were inside the house and five were struck by gunfire. All of the officers survived the ordeal.

After hours of negotiating, Holmberg was taken into custody without further incident.

Holmberg is scheduled for an evidentiary hearing on Wednesday and a review hearing on the mental competency exam in March.

