Sartell To Offer Kids A Chance To Try Lacrosse For Free

The Sartell-Sauk Rapids Lacrosse Association is offering kids a chance to try one of the country's fastest growing sports for free.

Kids ages 5-14 are welcome to come to the Sartell Community Center on February 11th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to try out the sports.

Registration is available AT THIS LINK.

The association is filling teams now for the upcoming season. Leagues start at co-ed 8U and 10U and include summer leagues for 12U and 14U, girls lacrosse for 12U and 14U and a youth prep league for kids under 8.

Sartell - Sauk Rapids Lacrosse Association is a public non-profit organization that strives to grow the game of lacrosse in the Central Minnesota area. We offer amazing programming to help Grow the Game using US Lacrosse's developmental guidelines, as well as prepare Middle School players for High School. We offer all sorts of opportunities for lax in the Sartell-Sauk Rapids area. Stay in the loop!

The 2024 schedule begins in March, with the summer schedule beginning in June.